CLARKSVILLE – It's been described as a generational project that would transform wetlands and shoreline in Southern Indiana into an amphibious park, but before major changes can take place, an amendment to Clarksville's comprehensive plan will be needed.
The town, along with the design firm Taylor Siefker Williams, hosted a public input workshop Wednesday night. The purpose of the event at Clarksville Town Hall was to garner feedback on the West Riverfront District project, which is highlighted by River Heritage Conservancy's Origin Park proposal.
The bulk of the park would be in Clarksville but it's designed to tie in with Jeffersonville and New Albany and to create a loop from Southern Indiana to Louisville with enticing natural features complemented by recreational amenities.
Origin Park supporters tout the project as not only a sizable quality-of-life upgrade, but also as a potential economic anchor for Southern Indiana.
Though several hurdles must be cleared and the park likely wouldn't be completed for two decades, the property acquisition process has begun by River Heritage and municipal partners like Clarksville are considering actions to make way for the development.
“Origin Park is going to be great, not just for Clarksville, but for all of Southern Indiana,” Clarksville Councilman Mike Mustain said.
“We need to make reasonable plans to be able to accommodate it and do it right.”
He emphasized that was the purpose of the input session — to hear from the public so that plans can be developed that reflect what residents want to see along their riverfront.
About 20 people had signed-in for the session during the first hour, with most being public officials. One of those officials was Bill Wilson, president of the Clarksville Community School Corp.'s board of directors.
Wilson said he supports the park but wants other community partners on board.
“I think once we resolve the issues the development and what it could do for all of Southern Indiana, make it a complete loop, if we could get the K&I (Bridge) included into that, it would be huge for economic development in Southern Indiana,” said Wilson, who is also a member of the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission.
New Albany's riverfront would tie in to the project, and some of the features of Origin Park would be located in the Loop Island wetlands. The New Albany City Council heard a presentation on Origin Park last week, and several council members spoke in favor of the project.
The city has yet to endorse the plan, though New Albany administration officials said they will be back before the council in the near future to provide answers as to how the city may be involved with Origin Park.
Project planners would like to see the Kentucky and Indiana Bridge opened for pedestrian use to connect New Albany with Louisville, however efforts to use the railway span have been futile in the past due to safety and liability concerns.
Mustain said municipalities have their own plans and issues to deal with and added that it's not his place to tell other communities what they should do. But he continued that Origin Park isn't just a game-changer for Clarksville.
“I cannot for the life of me see why any municipality would not want to be a part of something like Origin Park,” he said. “It's going to be a win-win for Clarksville, for Jeffersonville, for New Albany, for Clark County, and for the region.”
Wednesday's forum focused on zoning aspects associated with the Clarksville district. Clarksville Town Manager Kevin Baity said he expected the in-person attendance to be down due to COVID-19, but added there will be future opportunities for the public to provide feedback.
Moving forward, there will be outreach with property owners that would be affected by the district and study groups formed to help develop the plan that will consider land uses in the district area and adjoining properties.
After that process, the Clarksville Plan Commission will consider amendments to the comprehensive plan before the measure is sent to the council for final approval. The final step will likely occur in early-to-mid 2021, Baity said.
The zoning changes are important not just for the park, but also to ensure surrounding neighborhoods are protected from developers buying up in adjoining areas, he said.
These changes and Origin Park will affect the community, which is why it's so important that the public take part in the process, Baity continued.
“I think people should come to it with an open mind. It's going to be a very unique development that communities generally don't get an opportunity to see,” he said.
The town plans on putting a survey on its website, townofclarksville.com, along with more information about the district and park.
