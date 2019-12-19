CLARKSVILLE — The Town of Clarksville is seeking $770,000 in past code violation fines from adult business Theatair X. It also asked a court on Tuesday to find the business and property owner in contempt for disobeying an earlier court order on business operations.
On Nov. 21, Clark County Circuit Court No. 4 Judge Vicki Carmichael issued a preliminary injunction, ordering Theatair X to comply with two Clarksville ordinances regulating adult businesses during an ongoing civil case. The ordinances require such businesses to close between midnight and 6 a.m., and to reconfigure the inside of the building so managers have a clear line of sight to all public areas except restrooms.
The notice was served the following day, Nov. 22, to Midwest Entertainment Ventures LLC, which operates the business, and AMW Investments LLC, which controls the property. A notice was also delivered in person by Clarksville police to the business, according to one motion.
Attorneys confirmed that the business has limited its hours of operation. But Greg Fifer, representing the town, said an investigation on Nov. 23 and 24 showed that Theatair X was still operating both an adult arcade and an adult theater without having reconfigured the inside of the building, which constitute two separate issues.
According to a fine scale adopted by the town this summer related to chapter 117 of municipal code, which regulates sexually oriented businesses, the initial violation for each of the two is $2,500, with subsequent violations $7,500 each. The town is requesting the court make the business pay $770,000 in fines accrued since Oct. 4, when a private investigator first went to the business, through Nov. 24.
"I'm pleased because the purpose of chapter 117 and its re-adoption was to eliminate the adverse secondary effects of a sexually oriented business," Fifer said. "So to the extent that they're now closing [overnight], that is minimizing those adverse secondary effects. But that doesn't excuse [not] fully complying and further minimizing the adverse secondary effects."
Dave Mosley, part of the legal team representing Theatair X, said attorneys had instructed the business to abide by the order of the court, part of which was easy to do quickly by limiting hours.
"But you can't just magically reconfigure the interior of the building," Mosley said. He added that the ruling has likely cut business by more than half; Theatair X previously reported doing about 60 percent of its business between midnight and 3 a.m., he said.
In the second motion citing contempt, the town has asked the court to fine both Midwest Entertainment and AMW Investments $10,000 for allegedly violating the preliminary injunction.
"This amount is designed to compensate the town for the annoyance, inconvenience and frustration caused by Theatair X's willful operation of a facility characterized by filthy conditions and the maintenance of spaces for illicit sexual encounters, all which was done to the detriment of the health, safety and welfare of the community and to the detriment of the town's good standing," according to the motion.
The town also asks that attorney fees be paid by Theatair X, and that the business be fined $25,000, which would be lifted if it complies with the injunction.
Mosley initially said the motions filed Tuesday were premature; the business had not even reached the 30-day deadline to file an appeal for the preliminary injunction. A notice of appeal was filed later that afternoon.
"I think that they're trying to be big and bad," Mosley said. "What's it going to be next? Is it going to be a bar they don't like? The wrestling ventures that go on?
"I think that it shows that the true purpose of this is not to as they claimed, 'we're just here to enforce.' They want to shut down that operation. It's all been dressed up in pretty words, but that's really what they want."
The business filed an administrative appeal in May, after the town council voted in March to uphold the decision of Clarksville Building Commissioner Rick Barr to revoke Theatair X's business license. His decision was based on multiple alleged zoning code violations, some related to illicit sexual activity on the property, and a license suspension within the past year.
The business is operating on a provisional license while the administrative appeals case is pending. Both sides are also headed to mediation soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.