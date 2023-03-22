Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and north central Kentucky. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across southern Indiana and north central Kentucky Thursday night through Saturday. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible. Southern Indiana is mostly likely to see the highest rainfall totals and greatest flood risk according to the latest forecast data. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&