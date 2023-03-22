CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Town Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve a contract for improvements on Payne Kohler Road.
AllTerrain Paving and Construction has been awarded the $1.7 million project that aims to make the portion of the road in Clarksville safer for everyone.
"I want to thank you and this council and this administration," said Clarksville Town Council member A.D. Stonecipher at Tuesday's meeting. "I know my constituents are going to be shocked and overjoyed."
The road is also part of Sellersburg and Floyd County.
Town Council member Mike Mustain said the plan is to widen the road, lower the grade on a hill and install a retaining wall to protect a gas line in the area.
"It's a section pretty much between Eagle Ridge Drive and (goes down) close to Wilson Lane," Mustain said. "It gets high, there's kind of a blind hill, it's kind of narrow. We are going to lower that, we are going to widen that."
Clarksville created a proposal for the improvements and submitted that to the Indiana Community Crossings matching grant program last year. About $648,00 in grant money was awarded to the project.
The town will use funds from sources including the American Rescue Plan to pay for the rest of the project.
"It's a shame, first of all, that that little piece of road is going to cost ($1.7) million and that alone on top of the fact is kind of out in the middle of nowhere in the corner of our town, there was no political advantage for any of you to vote for it," Stonecipher said. "No political advantage and yet you guys recognize that all Clarksville (residents) are equal neighbors. I appreciate you all going after the grant dollars."
The News and Tribune has contacted the Town of Clarksville to find out a timeline for this project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.