CLARKSVILLE — A dispute into overtime pay for Clarksville police officers spanning the past five years has been settled, with an agreement in place to make sure compensation is appropriate moving forward.
The town council approved the settlement for $500,000 to be paid to past and present salaried Clarksville officers who were not compensated for the four hours over 80 they worked each pay period, after the department went to 12-hour shifts in 2013.
The union, Clarksville FOP Lodge #144, approved the settlement agreement the following day and on Tuesday, the council approved a $500,000 additional appropriation to the 2019 budget to be paid to the officers.
While it has agreed to settle, the town does not admit any liability for the issue at hand.
In November, a grievance was filed by the local FOP stating that the department's officers, who are on salary, were not paid for the four hours over 80 they began working after their schedules switched from eight-hour shifts to 12, in 2013. Supporting documents show that during that time, 53 officers were affected, for a total of $717,370 in missing wages.
In late 2012, the town entered a memorandum of understanding with the police department and FOP to move to 12-hour shifts rather than the previous first, second and thirds shifts which were all eight-hours.
The new scheduling meant that officers worked four days one week and three days the next with a total of 84 hours per pay period. But the grievance states that for officers to not be compensated for the hours over 80 has been in violation of the overtime agreement in place since 2001, which states that those hours beyond the traditional 40-hour workweek be worth either time and a half, or an hour and a half of com time for every hour worked over 80.
The town initially denied the grievance, which prompted the FOP to file for an arbitration hearing. The matter was settled in mediation before that hearing, however.
"We felt like it was a fair settlement; that's why we at the end of the day settled it and we were able to come to a resolution," Clarksville Patrolman Tyler Jackson and president of FOP Lodge #144 said. "We think it benefited us and the town."
