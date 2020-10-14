CLARKSVILLE — A man arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder told police he was retaliating for a sexual assault, court records show.
Formal charges were filed this week against Jacob L. Carrier, 22, arrested last week in connection with the stabbing of a Clarksville man. He faces a level 1 felony for attempted murder, a level 3 felony for aggravated battery and a level 5 felony for battery with a deadly weapon. He's being held in Clark County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Clarksville police responded around 11:15 p.m. Friday to a report of a stabbing at a residence on Harrison Avenue. They discovered that the victim had left to drive himself to the hospital. Police found the victim driving nearby and bleeding heavily from his left arm, court records show. As first responders were rendering aid, Carrier attempted to pass by, but was detained because he matched the description of the suspect. Police also found a knife with blood.
Carrier told police he had gone to the house to kill the victim because he believed he had been drugged with methamphetamine and raped by the victim two days earlier. The suspect said he does not identify as homosexual but believed the sexual assault had occurred. He said he went back to the house Friday to "finish the job," saying he stabbed the victim in the arm "and should have stabbed him more and killed him to make himself feel better," according to court records.
Carrier appeared for an initial hearing Wednesday morning in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1.
