CLARKSVILLE — People who pulled up to the Clarksville Starbucks on Monday had to go somewhere else to get their caffeine fix.
That because workers at the store at 1231 Veterans Parkway were on strike.
The Clarksville location is the first in Indiana to vote to unionize, with workers demanding better pay and working condition from the coffee corporation. On Monday workers supported baristas seeking to unionize in the area.
According to a news release sent Monday, Starbucks workers, along with baristas at Louisville's Sunergos Coffee locations, went on strike to encourage both companies to negotiate contract agreements.
"We are not making any coffee today to send Sunergos a message: it's time to stop stalling. It's time to sit down with us to reach an agreement that respects our work and invests in the baristas who make Sunergos’ growth and success possible," said Bekah Ryherd, a Sunergos Coffee barista and member of the union negotiating committee, in a news release.
The Starbucks in Clarksville made history last summer when workers there voted to unionize.
“Never in my life have I done or been a part of something which I’ve been more proud of,” barista Mila Wade told the News and Tribune last summer. “My life, and others in the store have said the same, is forever changed from this experience. It is the most empowering feeling I’ve ever had.”
Workers at the Starbucks in Clarksville also went on strike this past December.
Workers at more than 300 Starbucks stores nationwide have unionized as part of the Starbucks Workers United Union.
