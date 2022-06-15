CLARKSVILLE — It’s been about two weeks since workers at the Starbucks location in Clarksville voted to unionize.
Since then posts about conditions inside of the location on Veterans Parkway have gone viral.
There’s also been an outpouring of support by members of the community.
“The community response has been massive,” said worker Mila Wade. “We’ve had people giving us cards, tipping us pretty significantly.”
Wade said that on average, workers receive less than a dollar per hour in tips at the store.
“We’ve been getting $20 in tips from people, congratulating us for (wanting to) unionize,” Wade said. “One person came in, said they saw us on Reddit, and gave us $20.”
Wade has been spreading the word about the efforts on social media. Tweets she posted over the past weekend showed what she said were conditions inside the store.
They included comfort mats being taken away from areas where people stand and make drinks. She said they did get replacement mats from other stores, however they are not non-slip mats and aren’t made to provide relief to workers.
“We have had issues with organizing materials being thrown away and partners are starting to lose hours,” she said. “Outside management has been coming in a lot more frequently.”
Late last month a news release from Starbucks Workers United said, an “overwhelming majority” of the Starbucks workers at the location signed union authorization cards and the petition, and workers signed an emailed letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz voicing their concerns:
“Through every means available to us, we have attempted to use the official company channels to raise our concerns directly to management as they would claim we should instead of unionizing,” the letter states. “Every single time we have been met with delays, inaction, and vague promises that our ‘concerns are being taken seriously.’ All the while dealing with the fallout of that unrequited plea for assistance. Each day we are ignored is a day that inequity, exploitation, and outright trauma is allowed to persist unchecked, even supported, in our workplace.”
It is the first store in Indiana trying to unionize. There’s another location in Louisville trying to do the same.
When the store first voted to unionize a media representative from Starbucks told the News and Tribune in a statement that the company is “listening and learning from the partners in these stores as we always do across the country.”
Wade said unionizing is the way to receive equal pay and treatment from the company.
“The only way to really achieve that through an equitable level is through collective action,” she said.
