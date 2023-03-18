CLARKSVILLE – A local Indian grocery store owner doubles as an actor and stunt man.
Inder Kumar has done work in Hollywood for almost 24 years. Kumar has been in the Clarksville area for 26 years, and during that time he started playing as extras in movies. Now he has played in over 300 roles in different movies.
Starting as an extra in these roles, he eventually got to do acting in movies and then later on he started to do stunt work. He has been doing stunt work for around 10 years now.
“I always wanted to do work in movies,” Kumar said. “I always had that thing in me and be like ‘Okay, you’re going to start working in movies.’”
Some big movies that he has acted in and done stunt work for include Furious 7, Captain America, Sully and more. Actors he has done stunts for are Vin Diesel, Tom Hanks, Clint Eastwood, Kevin Hart and many more.
Acting and stunt work are not Kumar’s only interests. He also opened the first Indian grocery store in Southern Indiana, called Spiceland. The store is at 706 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway, Suite G in Clarksville.
He opened the store nine months ago so he could make Indian food easier for Southern Indiana residents to find.
“I’ve been in this area for 26 years, we didn’t have an Indian store,” Kumar said. “People had to go grocery shopping in Chicago or they had to go to Louisville or Atlanta because there wasn’t too much of an Indian community.”
Kumar added that the Indian community is growing in Southern Indiana. He wanted to be able to provide for the growing Indian community and provide the option for people outside of the community to try Indian food, snacks and drinks.
The store also holds many different kinds of flour, rice, fresh produce and meat as well as snacks from India.
“People love it,” Kumar said. “We have fresh food to go every day, we have over 600 different spices.”
Money he makes from his acting and stunt works goes back into the store in the form of buying more food for people to enjoy and growing his business.
His family loves the acting and stunt work he has done throughout the years, but when he first started doing stunt work 10 years ago, they were scared for him.
“Before they were like ‘Oh it’s so scary, you’ll get hurt,’” Kumar said. “Now they’re used to it.”
When doing stunt work, Kumar only does driving and gun stunts. He does not like to do jumping and other stunts similar to that because he has a metal rod in one of his legs.
From his car stunts he has been able to drive cars such as Bugattis and BMWs.
“On the Captain America set, we totaled over 150 cars,” he said. “It was like Lexus, Mercedes, all kinds of new cars.”
Two of his favorite actors to work with are Vin Diesel and Tom Hanks. He said that Diesel is a very humble and down to Earth person.
“Tom Hanks, he’s an awesome guy,” Kumar said. “I grew up watching his movies and when I was filming “Sully” with him, when he came on set, I started crying.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.