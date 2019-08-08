CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville Middle School English/Language Arts teacher Tammy Haub has made the top 30 nominees for Indiana Teacher of the Year.
Each year, the Indiana Department of Education recognizes one outstanding classroom teacher in accordance with the National Teacher of the Year guidelines. That teacher goes on to represent Indiana on the national level. From the original 60 nominees from school corporations across the state, Haub has made it to the top 30.
Haub has taught 7th grade English/Language Arts at Clarksville Middle School for 24 years. She graduated from Indiana University Southeast with her Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary English Education, and earned her Master’s Degree in Secondary Education from IUS. She has served as a TAP Mentor Teacher and member of her school’s leadership team and served on the school improvement team. She has been a driving force for many innovative initiatives and student-based programs.
“I believe that each child's education is a piece of paper in which every person leaves a mark. I work hard to make the mark I leave meaningful and positive,” Haub said in a news release. “I feel a strong urgency to show my students the beauty that both reading and writing can bring to their lives, and I strive to make each of my students feel like they are capable and respected members of our class.”
The IDOE will next announce the top 10 nominees for the state teacher of the year.
— SUBMITTED
