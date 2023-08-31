CLARKSVILLE — In a remarkable display of swift thinking and heroism, Kyle Hankins, a dedicated educator at Clarksville High School, successfully saved a student’s life while performing the Heimlich maneuver during a choking incident.
The incident occurred on Tuesday during class. A student, Ja’Lexis Mozee, was enjoying a Jolly Rancher candy when suddenly, the candy became lodged in her airway, causing her to choke and struggle for breath. Without hesitation, Mr. Hankins recognized the urgency of the situation and immediately sprung into action.
Hankins performed the Heimlich maneuver, a life-saving technique used to dislodge objects obstructing the airway. With calm and composed precision, he administered the maneuver effectively, allowing the candy to be dislodged and enabling the student to breathe freely once again. The incident highlights the critical importance of first aid knowledge and quick response in emergency situations.
Hankins’ rapid and decisive action not only prevented a potential tragedy but also served as a testament to his dedication to the safety and well-being of his students.
Clarksville High School Principal Adrienne Goldman expressed gratitude for
Hankins’ heroic act, stating, “We are incredibly proud of Mr Hankin’s courage and quick-thinking during the incident. His actions exemplify the caring and responsible educators we are fortunate to have at Clarksville High School.”
The student’s family also expressed their gratitude for Hankins’ intervention, acknowledging that his timely response played a pivotal role in ensuring their daughter’s safety and well-being.
“He’s a hero!” exclaimed Ja’Lexis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.