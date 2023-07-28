CLARKSVILLE — A week before classes begin, Nicholas White has already received a warm welcome from school staff as he prepares for the first day of fifth grade at Clarksville Middle School.
On Wednesday, teachers and staff from Clarksville Community Schools visited White and other students for the annual “Welcome Back to School Walks.” The staff started by boarding a bus at Clarksville High School, and as they walked through surrounding neighborhoods, they gave out swag bags to students as they visited individual homes.
Clarksville Superintendent Tina Bennett said this is a beloved tradition for the school district. The staff visited more than 100 Clarksville students.
Students return to school next Thursday in Clarksville Community Schools.
“It’s a very, very busy time of year, but it’s incredibly important for us to get out to see as many students as we can in their neighborhood versus waiting until the first day of school,” Bennett said.
The welcome-back gifts included a variety of goodies “to get them excited about being part of our school community,” Bennett said. Clarksville Elementary students received teddy bears wearing “General Pride” T-shirts.
“The elementary kids absolutely love these bears,” Bennett said. “The high school kids, they love us making the effort and seeing all their General Pride stuff.”
White said it was exciting to receive the personal welcome from the school staff, and he is looking forward to the start of the school year.
“I’m excited for math because my third-grade teacher is actually going to be my math teacher,” he said.
His mother, Amy White, is a library aide for Clarksville Community Schools, and she has previously participated in the Welcome Back to School walks as a staff member.
“I did not participate this year because I knew [Nicholas] was on the list, so I wanted to make sure we were home for it,” she said. “I think it’s a great tradition. I love it. My younger son was on the list a few years ago when he came into the middle school, so now it’s just sort of continuing that tradition.”
