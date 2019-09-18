JEFFERSONVILLE — A Clarksville teen is facing adult charges after police say he robbed another juvenile at gunpoint.
Michael A. Love, 17, is charged with a level 3 felony for armed robbery, a level 6 felony for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and a class A misdemeanor for dangerous possession of a firearm.
Court records show that on Sept. 15, Clarksville police were dispatched to an apartment on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. The victim, who knew Love, said his father had let him into the building.
Police say Love went to the other teen's room, pulled out a black automatic pistol and demanded money. He then left with $40, a vape pen and a pair of shoes.
Officers later located Love and three other teens in a car near his home. On searching the vehicle with permission of the driver, they found a black automatic pistol in a bag.
During an initial hearing Monday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 4, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and bond set at $15,000 cash only. Love has pretrial hearings set for Oct. 16 and Feb. 5, with a jury trial scheduled for March 3.
