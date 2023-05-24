CLARKSVILLE — After almost a year of construction, Clarksville has announced that the final layer of asphalt will be put down on Lincoln Drive this week.
Construction began in March of last year to replace a more than 20-year-old pump with a new gravity system. According to town officials, the new system will be easier to maintain and create less disruptions.
If the weather permits, the final layer of asphalt will be applied on Friday. Some cleanup detail work will need to be done before the project will be complete.
“They have some other dirt work to complete, but the majority of the project should be completed by this Friday,” said Kevin Baity, Clarksville town manager. “The rest of the stuff should not be impactful to the businesses or residents in the area.”
A sewer line had to be placed 30 feet deep into the ground during the project and crews ran into unforeseen difficulties that had to be addressed.
“We had to do some engineering and redesign in the field, which extended out the time frame,” Baity said. “Recently, we had some issues with poor soils that caused some collapsing.”
Because of the collapsing, they had to wait and figure out a way to handle the poor soil in order to re-establish the road base.
“We’re glad it's over, and now we’re working on other parts of the community and continuing to upgrade and rebuild aging infrastructure,” Baity said.
