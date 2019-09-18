CLARKSVILLE — Town officials are readying next year's estimated revenue and budget, with a public budget adoption date scheduled for Oct. 1.
On Tuesday, the Clarksville Town Council held a public hearing on the proposed budget — an estimated $13,154,944 civil tax levy and $3,106,108 estimated property tax cap credit.
This year there is also a $7,217,840 estimated tax levy for the creation of a new fire territory voted on earlier this year. The March decision means between a 12.1 to 49.1 percent property tax increase for owners south of Interstate 265 in Clarksville and in the unincorporated areas of the Jeffersonville Township that the Clarksville Fire Department currently serves, balancing what those in these areas pay compared to property owners in the town proper.
This will more than double the fire department's budget the first year, allowing more resources for safety to the community and firefighters, Chief Brandon Skaggs previously said. In 2021 and 2022, it will rise by about $220,000 each year.
No members of the public spoke for or against any portions of Tuesday's budget hearing, but residents have until next Tuesday to get something changed. According to the budget hearing notice from the Department of Local Government and Finance, any 10 members of the public can petition an objection to an item to the Town of Clarksville.
The budget adoption hearing is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Clarksville Town Hall, 2000, Broadway St.
