CLARKSVILLE - The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission has just approved the purchase of 24 acres at the former Marathon site for $3.8 million — the largest land acquisition by the town since the 1990s.
The purchase agreement, approved unanimously at a special meeting, is a major step toward the redevelopment of South Clarksville, as outlined in the 2016 master plan for this part of town, leaders say.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.