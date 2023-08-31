CLARKSVILLE — The Town of Clarksville is set to host a public information meeting for the Progress Way Corridor Improvements Project.
The project includes the section of Progress Way that runs from Broadway Street/Greentree North to Koetter Drive. The proposed project involves the reconstruction of one of the town’s busiest roadways, including the addition of designated left-turn lanes at multiple intersections. Pedestrians headed to and from popular retailers will experience increased safety as fivefoot wide concrete sidewalks with grass buffers are proposed along both sides of Progress Way.
The meeting will give an opportunity for the public to hear more about the planned improvements and learn ways to stay informed and involved. They can meet the project team, view maps of the proposed improvements, and learn more about the project schedule. The public can also ask questions and share thoughts on current conditions and design features that might make a positive impact on the community.
The meeting will take place:
* Thursday, September 14
* Town Hall Council Chambers, 2000 Broadway St., Clarksville
Doors will open at 6 p.m. to allow the public time to view displays and talk with project team members prior to a presentation that will begin at 6:30 p.m. Project team members will be available to answer questions and comment forms will be available.
There are several ways to stay informed about the project, ask questions and offer feedback.
• Website: https://www.townofclarksville.com/project/progress-way-refresh/
• Email questions and comments to nicole.minton@lochgroup.com
• Sign-up at the meeting to receive project updates
