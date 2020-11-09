CLARKSVILLE — The Town of Clarksville is holding a public workshop to gather input on the West Riverfront District project from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Town Hall. This project will include an amendment of the Comprehensive Plan and also develop a new zoning district for the West Riverfront District.
This project includes Origin Park proposed by the River Heritage Conservancy and the surrounding areas to the north and east. The purpose of this effort is to define the future vision for the district in terms of the density and type of development and promote redevelopment that is consistent with the local character, history and natural setting of the community.
The format of the meeting will be an open house to ensure social distancing guidelines and the safety of our residents. Attendees can stop by the Council Chambers at Town Hall anytime between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. to learn more about the project, ask questions and provide input. Information boards will be displayed and project team members will be available to answer questions and discuss ideas.
“We are excited to kick off the planning effort and policy development for this district. There is a lot of momentum happening with the park being developed by the River Heritage Conservancy, and we want to make sure that as new development occurs in this district it is aligned with and complements the park,” said Jacob Arbital, planning director of the Town of Clarksville.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, more information about the project and an online survey to gather input will be provided on the Town’s website after the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.