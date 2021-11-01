CLARKSVILLE — The Town of Clarksville will be hosting a special celebration on Sunday, in honor of the many local veterans in the area. The event will be held at Clarksville’s Veterans Place Memorial, which is located behind Town Hall.
According to a news release, the veterans celebration will include live patriotic music by the Wax Factory Band, a presentation of colors by the Clarksville Police Color Guard, special guest speakers, poetry, a bugler and much more. A Clarksville Boy Scout Troop will also be in attendance to hold an American flag retirement ceremony at the conclusion of the event. The public is invited to bring any American flags, which need to be retired.
This special event is open to the public, and will begin promptly at 2:00pm on Sunday, November 7th at Veterans Place Memorial. Plenty of parking will be available at Clarksville Town Hall, 2000 Broadway Street.
