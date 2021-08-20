CLARKSVILLE — The Town of Clarksville’s new Beat the Heat initiative is partnering with Clarksville Community Schools and community volunteers to develop a heat map of the Town. On Monday, August 23rd, community members will be volunteering to bike and drive around town to record ground-level air temperatures, according to a news release. These temperatures will then be used to create a map that will identify Clarksville’s hottest and coolest places. This Heat Watch Campaign is one part of Beat the Heat’s work to understand and mitigate the impacts of extreme summer heat in Clarksville.
Volunteers will be recording air temperatures in the early morning, late afternoon, and evening. Their contribution as volunteers will help Beat the Heat identify not just the people and places that are most affected by heat, but also understand how the impacts of heat change throughout the day. Several of the volunteers for the Heat Watch Campaign will be students at Clarksville Senior High School and Renaissance Academy. Volunteers will be using equipment that attaches to the passenger windows of automobiles and will have “science in motion” bumper magnets – so keep an eye out for them throughout the day!
Clarksville’s Heat Watch Campaign is part of a national effort map heat in American cities and towns. Led by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and CAPA Strategies, the 2021 Urban Heat Island Mapping Cohort is composed of 18 other U.S. communities that are working to understand how extreme summer heat affects their residents. Some other participating communities include Atlanta, Manhattan, Kansas City, Mo.; and Richmond, In.
The final map will be shared with the public in community meetings, classrooms and online. Findings from Clarksville’s heat map will be used along with public feedback and research from Indiana University’s Environmental Resilience Institute to guide strategies that will mitigate the local impacts of extreme summer heat.
For updates about Clarksville’s heat map and Beat the Heat, go to the Beat the Heat webpage at https://www.townofclarksville.com/residents/beat-the-heat/.
For more information about the Beat the Heat, please contact Bronte Murrell, Town of Clarksville Heat Relief Coordinator at bmurrell@townofclarksville.com or 812-283-1437.
