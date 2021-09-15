CLARKSVILLE — The Town of Clarksville is moving forward with plans to change the look of South Clarksville.
On Wednesday, the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the demolition of 23 structures including 11 residential homes, three garages and eight industrial buildings.
The demolition is part of the greater South Clarksville plan to beautify the area and make infrastructure improvements. Part of the demolition will make way for the new Current 812 project, which includes the development of 200 multifamily luxury apartments and townhomes.
The project will include a 4,300 square foot, two-story rooftop restaurant, a resort-style pool, gourmet grilling stations, fire pits, clubhouse, fitness center, pet spa and dog park, a fifth-floor resident pavilion with iconic views of both Downtown Louisville and the Ohio River. The complex will also house 9,300 square feet of street-level retail space.
As for the demolition project, the homes and buildings are currently vacant and can be inspected from noon to 4 p.m. Monday. This inspection site visit is mandatory for any demolition company interested in submitting a bid. Those bids are due no later than 3 p.m. EST on Oct. 1. Companies interested in submitting a bid can find more information by visiting www.townofclarksville.com/bids-rfps/.
Contractors are currently finishing the construction of a new Main Street near the old Colgate Plant, which will run next to the Current 812 development. The plan is to create a new Main Street corridor with mixed-use retail, housing, and restaurants. The new Main Street runs into Clarksville’s Ashland Park, which is also expected to undergo major changes in the coming years.
