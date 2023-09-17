CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville is taking another step toward the development of its section of Origin Park.
Town Manager Kevin Baity said the town is expected to vote on a memorandum of understanding with River Heritage Conservancy about the park next week.
“Basically we are going to allow River Heritage to utilize property that we own down at the west riverfront area,” Baity said during a work session after the Sept. 5 Town Council meeting about the agreement between the town and the nonprofit.
During the work session Baity talked about concerns council members had with the agreement.
He said some members suggested Clarksville’s representative on the park’s board should have voting powers on the town council. They want a town council member appointed to the board instead of the town manager.
“My recommendation was that it be appointed annually by the president of the town council,” said Town Council member John Gilkey.
Baity said he met with representatives from River Heritage this week to iron out details.
“I met with them (Wednesday),” he said. “We ironed out all the points the council had raised concerns of, I think everyone is going to be happy now.”
Baity said that the memorandum of understanding gives River Heritage control of a parcel of land along the Ohio River in Clarksville to develop Origin Park.
The group already has a license to do some work on the property, and the agreement gives them the full power to develop.
River Heritage Conservancy Executive Director Susan Rademacher explained the plans for the first phase of the park.
“The intent here is to provide as complete of a park experience as we can for the funds that we have on hand over the next three years,” she said, adding building the proposed events center is one of the starting points for the project. “That center will generate revenue to support park operations.”
She said the goal is for the park to be self-supporting, which is why it’s important to start generating revenue.
A public landing place for the park, and ADA-compliant trails are also planned for the first phase.
“As funds are available to our capital campaign other components will come along,” she said, including extending the Ohio River Greenway.
