CLARKSVILLE — A New Albany man was arrested on multiple dealing charges following an early morning traffic stop in Clarksville early Wednesday morning.
Just after midnight on Wednesday, Indiana State Police Trooper Brandon Love stopped a gray Pontiac passenger car traveling west on Eastern Boulevard near Interstate 65 for vehicle equipment and possible registration violation. The vehicle had a light out, and the plates on the car returned to a different vehicle, according to ISP. During the traffic stop, Love identified the driver as 42-year-old Jennifer R. Collman of Jeffersonville and the passenger as Ben J. Davis, 60, of New Albany.
As a result of information gathered during the stop, Love continued his investigation and also requested the assistance of an officer from the Clarksville Police Department and his K-9 partner, Dozer. During the stop, K-9 Dozer alerted on the vehicle. A subsequent search of the car and occupants uncovered about 74 grams of suspected methamphetamine, over 9 grams of suspected cocaine, marijuana, digital scales, glass smoking pipes, pills, suspected counterfeit money, and a pellet gun that had the appearance of a revolver-style handgun.
Both occupants were arrested and transported to the Clark County jail on the following charges:
Ben Davis:
• Dealing in methamphetamine, level 2 felony
• Dealing in cocaine, level 3 felony
• Dealing in marijuana, level 6 felony
• Possession of methamphetamine, level 3 felony
• Possession of cocaine, level 5 felony
• Possession of counterfeit money, level 6 felony
• Possession of a legend drug, level 6 felony
• Possession of a controlled substance, A misdemeanor
• Possession of marijuana, B misdemeanor
Possession of Paraphernalia C Misdemeanor
Jennifer Collman:
• Possession of marijuana, B misdemeanor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.