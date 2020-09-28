Clarksville’s Lewis and Clark Trail has only been open for about a year, and the path along the Ohio River is already receiving praise from trail advocates. The Greenways Foundation has recognized the trail project with the 2020 “Outstanding Trail Project” award.
Recently retired Clarksville Parks Superintendent Brian Kaluzny, who led the development of the trail, accepted the award on behalf of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department.
Kaluzny spent more than a decade to complete the Lewis and Clark Trail, which was the final connection of the Ohio River Greenway. The trail runs through Clarksville and connects the Ohio River Greenway to New Albany and Jeffersonville. Since opening in 2019, the Lewis and Clark Trail has become one of the busiest trails in the Town of Clarksville.
“The Lewis and Clark Trail is significant because it helps connect Southern Indiana like never before, and helps bring residents in Clarksville, Jeffersonville, and New Albany together,” said Clarksville Parks Superintendent BJ Nelson-Lynton. “We want to thank former Superintendent Brian Kaluzny for his determination in making the trail a reality.”
The Greenways Foundation is a charitable trust working to promote the growth, enhancement and use of Indiana greenways. The foundation also awards grants in support of greenway development, enhancement and operation. The Board of Directors meets monthly and has 12 directors statewide in Indiana.
