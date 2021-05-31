CLARKSVILLE — Lifelong Clarksville resident Randall Baird was presented with a Vietnam Veteran Pin and a Presidential Proclamation commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, on Armed Forces Day, May 15, 2021, at his business in Clarksville.
This national Commemoration was authorized by Congress and initiated by President Obama in 2012, and its purpose is to thank and honor Vietnam Era veterans.
Randall served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam War years, but he is quick to point out their role in supporting the war effort. “I served in logistics in Frankfurt, Germany. We assembled war materiel that was flown to Vietnam. And many of the seriously wounded Vietnam vets were evacuated to hospitals in Germany, so I have a close tie to that war. You know, it takes four soldiers to support one soldier in the field.”
Randall is also quite proud of his family heritage in the military. He counts 10 of his family members as having served or presently are serving in the Armed Forces. His father was a World War II veteran of the Army Medical Corps, and he has two family members on active duty with the U.S. Marines.
Randall has a unique hobby that is an extension of his devout patriotism. He restores vintage military vehicles. His current restoration project is parked on the lawn at the intersection of Randolph and Harrison avenues and was used as a backdrop for the presentation ceremony. And across the street is parked a very rough army surplus truck that is his next restoration target.
One of his best-kept secrets, however, is the three Model-T Fords that are under restoration in his garage. He hopes to one day show the Model-Ts in parades and car shows.
The Baird family has had a presence in Clarksville since 1887, when Randall’s grandfather moved here from Texas. The Baird Dairy business was started in 1898 at the very same Randolph Avenue location of the present-day business, and was engaged in selling and delivering milk to area residents, by horse and wagon.
The business would evolve over the years to making and selling ice cream mixes, and also property management. Those early years are documented by pictures mounted in Randall’s office — of cattle grazing in the vicinity of Randolph Avenue.
“Most visitors get a chuckle from those photos,” Randall admitted.
On hand to make the presentation of the Vietnam Veteran Pin and Presidential Proclamation were Jack Sullivan, a Vietnam veteran and Commander of VFW Post 1832 in Clarksville, and Kelly White, a registered nurse with 22 years of service at the VA Medical Center in Louisville. Kelly noted, “The back of the Vietnam Veteran Pin says it all.”
The inscription reads, “A Grateful Nation Thanks and Honors You.”
Additional information on the Vietnam War Commemoration can be found at www.vietnamwar50th.com.
Fred Holt, American Legion Post 28
