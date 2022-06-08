CLARKSVILLE — In a unanimous vote Tuesday night the Town of Clarksville voted to condemn the former Colgate Palmolive Plant near the Ohio River shore at 1410 South Clark Boulevard.
The site is recognizable to the area due to the Colgate Clock.
“We did not make this decision lightly, condemnation is always used as a last resort and we have exhausted all other options. If we allowed for the site to continue to degrade for another 11 years it would likely require demolition," members of the Clarksville Town Council said in a joint statement. "We want to preserve and enjoy our history, we do not want to see it relegated solely to pictures and stories.”
Town officials said they plan to use eminent domain against Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments to develop the site. Colgate-Palmolive Co. operated the plant until it closed in 2007. The property was unused until it was purchased in 2011 by Boston Development Group LLC. It was transferred in 2014 to Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments LLC.
A number of parties spoke out against the passage of this resolution at last night's Town Council meeting.
The News and Tribune will be reaching out to comment from representation of Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments LLC.
This story will be updated.
