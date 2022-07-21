CLARKSVILLE — The Town of Clarksville is taking another step in the effort to redevelop Clarksville Plaza.
The Clarksville Town Council voted Tuesday night to pass a resolution to exercise eminent domain on the lease of Harbor Freight, located at 746 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway.
Town Manager Kevin Baity said Clarksville has been working with the business for about a year to find a new location within the town, but those talks have slowed in the past month or two. He said the intent of this move is to get conversations about a new location moving forward.
He said if Harbor Freight signs a lease elsewhere, the town can halt the eminent domain process and, "all action ceases."
The town owns Clarksville Plaza, where Harbor Freight Tools is leasing its building.
"We are trying very hard to help them relocate in Clarksville," Baity said in an email to the News and Tribune.
Before any action can be taken the town will have to publish the notice two times in the newspaper and then wait 30 days.
If the eminent domain process moves forward, a resolution would have to be passed by the council to determine what compensation the town would owe Harbor Freight.
Baity said that value would be determined by an appraisal of the lease and the value within the lease for the store's monthly payments.
Clarksville plans to demolish the building with Harbor Freight and make the property available for redevelopment.
"In my personal opinion, and I think a lot of the redevelopment commission would agree with me, the original intent in Spring 2020 to acquire this property was to eventually make it a transition property for the implementation of the Central Clarksville Plan," said council member A.D. Stonecipher.
He said since then, the location has turned into a "financial albatross," for both the town's redevelopment commission and taxpayers.
"I don't take these (eminent domain) votes lightly. I know we try not to ever do them," Stonecipher said. "I appreciate all staff has done to try to retain and relocate Harbor Freight and hope we can still do that."
Along with Stonecipher, council members John Gilkey, Karen Henderson, Mike Mustain and President Ryan Ramsey voted in favor of the resolution.
Council members Jennifer Voignier and Tim Hauber abstained from the vote.
It marks the second time in recent weeks that the council has called upon eminent domain in a property matter. In June, the town moved forward with eminent domain proceedings on the former Colgate-Palmolive plant with officials citing concerns over the condition of the property.
The News and Tribune reached out to Harbor Freight for comment but hadn't received a response as of Thursday evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.