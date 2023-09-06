CLARKSVILLE — The Town Council voted Tuesday evening to start the eminent domain process on a small parcel of land near the former Colgate Palmolive plant in the southern part of town.
Clarksville intends to use the land to build a new street grid in the rapidly developing area, and town officials said the goal is to reach a resolution on the property without having to use eminent domain.
"In the meantime we can have negotiations with the owners. If we so choose and possibly arrive at a settlement and then have the eminent domain process be ceased," said Town Manager Kevin Baity. "But in the meantime, we are moving ahead."
Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments LLC owns the land.
The town submitted an offer to the company to purchase the land earlier this year, with a response deadline set for Aug. 7.
Baity said the owner of the property asked for an extension, and responded to the town on Sept. 1 with an offer that was nearly four times more than the town's original offer.
The plan is to use this parcel of land to build York and Expedition streets, which would be part of the new street grid in the area.
Clarks Landing Enterprise Investments LLC and Clarksville are now involved in a federal eminent domain lawsuit concerning the nearby Colgate-Palmolive plant, known for its iconic clock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.