CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville is awaiting the relocation of utilities before installing a traffic signal on Charlestown road at the entrance of the Plum Creek subdivision.
Four different utilities, REMC, AT&T, Mediacom and a private fiber line owned by Indiana University, have to be relocated, according to town officials.
The town will have to acquire a small amount of land for additional right-of-way in coordination with the project said Kevin Baity, Clarksville's town manager.
The project is still expected to cost between $800,000-$850,000 and will be paid by the Town of Clarksville.
“I have not heard any updates to that price,” said Clarksville Councilman Aaron Stonecipher. “Hopefully we’re still under a million dollars.”
Construction for the traffic light will depend on how quickly the acquisition of the right-of-way will happen.
“Right now, we have a lot of construction going on and I don’t know the availability of contractors,” Baity said. “Hopefully construction will begin and at least be 50% to 60% complete this year and wrap up early next year.”
