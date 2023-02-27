CLARKSVILLE — Town officials, employees and others came together Monday to celebrate the opening of Dailey Wellness and Massage and Adam Paul Salon in Clarksville.
The two businesses, at 200 Missouri Avenue, Jeffersonville, are owned by Adam Christian and Jason Dailey. The businesses have a Jeffersonville address, but the address is under Clarksville jurisdiction.
Christian will be in charge of the salon part of the building and Dailey will be leading the massage and wellness side.
A dream has been fulfilled for the two with this opening. It is something they have wanted since they started dating.
“When we started dating 17 years ago, we were actually in different careers,” Christian said. “A few years into it (dating) we both vocalized that we weren’t doing what we really wanted to do.”
After that conversation, they both went to school and worked for other people. While working for other people, they decided that they needed to work for themselves and together.
One question they always are asked is how they are able to manage working together while they are married.
“The thing for us is, it’s been almost two decades that we’ve been together and we’re each other’s best friends,” Dailey said. “Working together just comes natural.”
The salon half offers a full-service hair salon, which includes haircuts, extensions, hair replacements and more. The massage half offers the traditional body massages but specializes in therapeutic techniques that helps people with chronic pain.
By their front door, they have a sticker of the transgender flag to show that they are a safe place for transgender people to go to.
“A lot of people who identify as trans don’t have safe places to go, even for their hair,” Christian said. “That’s one thing that’s always been very important to us is just no matter who you are, you can feel safe.”
On Thursday, March 2 they will have a grand opening celebration from 6-9 p.m. for people to meet the staff, take a tour and enter in a giveaway. Food will be provided and there will be a cash bar.
