CLARKSVILLE — It's not just the cakes, oatmeal cream pies and cheesecakes at Royal Couture Treats Boutique in Green Tree mall that are sweet.
Owner Minniequa Johnson's attitude and humor are infectious, brighter than the pink decorations in her shop at center court.
Customers may already know Johnson and her four children who help from seeing them at local farmers markets and events. This past spring she opened up her brick and mortar location.
"I officially want to franchise the business and I was like, 'What would be the best way to franchise the business?" she said Friday afternoon. "When I was doing pop-ups in 2020, I noticed I needed foot traffic. I came here to Green Tree Mall to pop in and see what's going on in my hometown."
She started decorating cakes in 2012. During the pandemic she and her kids started making pumpkin pies from scratch and selling them all across the region.
On Friday Johnson and employee Donna Allen are dipping strawberries and getting items ready to sell.
A vast variety of treats, like oatmeal cream pies, cake cups, gourmet brownies and cheesecake, are available at her location.
She also offers homemade milkshakes. There's gourmet lemonade her daughter's been dreaming up and candles for sale also created by her daughter.
"I have my gourmet lemonades, it's about to be a full line, I've got 10 more to add," she said.
It's been important for her to show her children that they can follow their dreams and be successful.
Johnson is a single mom and said her four kids have seen her struggle.
In 2019 she was featured in the News and Tribune when the family moved out of the America's Best Inn on Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville after the property sold.
A number of entities across the area banded together to find housing for her and her children.
"They've been with me as a single mother and they've seen the struggle and they finally see I am actually at my dream," she said. "If I die tomorrow my kids will know, whatever you do, go for your dream. It's possible to reach."
She has encouragement for others as well and said it's important to focus on one thing you want to accomplish each day.
"You do it one step at a time and you see you can make it," she said.
There are currently three employees at the location, including Donna Allen.
Allen has known Johnson for a long time.
"I've known her since she was 12 years old," Allen said. "I knew she was going to go somewhere. As a kid, she was so headstrong."
Johnson is also interested in helping other people learn about business and baking skills and said there's enough room for all business owners in the area.
She's offering a cupcake decorating on July 19 at 6 p.m. Details can be found on the store website.
