CLARKSVILLE – The Clarksville Youth Council is continuing to make a positive impact in Southern Indiana, and that impact is being recognized by local business leaders. Indiana American Water announced that the Youth Council has been awarded a $2,000 grant as part of IAW’s 2023 Environmental Grant Program. Indiana American Water distributed a total of $10,000 to four different organizations throughout the state.
Established in 2005, the company’s Environmental Grant Program offers funds for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies in communities served by Indiana American Water. The Clarksville Youth Council submitted a project called “Planting with a Purpose.” The funds will be used to purchase trees for various locations in Clarksville, including at least one tree on the property of each school represented in the Youth Council. Those schools include Clarksville High School, Providence High School, Silver Creek High School, and Jeffersonville High School. The Youth Council also plans to use the event to promote watershed protection among local youth. The project will provide numerous environmental benefits, including enhancing water quality by reducing stormwater runoff and pollution into local streams.
“More than a dozen organizations responded to our call for entries this year as part of our Environmental Grant Program,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. “We appreciate the dedication and focus these groups have to protecting and enhancing our local waterways. Our water resources are an important part of our daily lives and the quality of life in each of the communities we serve, and we’re pleased to help each of these organizations make a difference through these projects.”
This is the second grant awarded to the Clarksville Youth Council in two years. In 2022, the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana awarded a $1,000 grant to the Youth Council, which was used for a campaign to bring attention to the importance of Youth Mental Health. The Council hosted a Youth Mental Health poster contest, then used the winning entry to purchase posters for area schools and businesses. Those posters include information on where teens could get help for mental health issues.
“I am extremely proud of the Clarksville Youth Council for taking an active role in making our community a better place,” said Ken Conklin, Clarksville Youth Council Advisor. “This is exactly what we had in mind when the Town approved the creation of the Youth Council, and we look forward to seeing what they do next!”
The Clarksville Youth Council is made up of eight members with two members from each participating school. Those schools are Clarksville High School, Providence High School, Silver Creek High School, and Jeffersonville High School.
