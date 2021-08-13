INDIANA — After a hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic, Clarksville's annual community festival ClarkFEST will return in October in full force.
The daylong event will be Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and kicks off with a parade along Eastern Boulevard from Brooke Avenue to Triangle Drive. From there, attendees can peruse the dozens of craft, food and community booths.
The eighth annual car show Bash at the Boulevard will draw the attention of kids and adults alike, and other youth activities will be available at the festival at Gateway Park. The festival's annual 5K run, which helps support Crusade for Children and Clarksville's Shop with a Cop program, will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
Musical Act From Paris will take to the stage from noon to 3 p.m., followed by the Mad Taxpayers from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
"Im very excited to have it come back," said Jennifer Voignier, Clarksville Town Council member and event chair. "I think it's good for the community and provides a sense of being in a time when so many people are distant."
She said she's excited for the energy that starts building even the day before the event.
"That's when you get most of the butterflies," she said. "People are just so energized and so ready to just be a part of it.
And on festival day, "You wake up at 5 in the morning, you get the parade going, you get people running and you just feel that excitement and it goes on all day long, it's a great event just to bring that excitement to Clarksville."
The planning committee still has space for vendors and welcomes volunteers to help out. For more information, including how to sign up for a booth, participate in the parade or 5K, go to www.clarksvilleclarkfest.com.
