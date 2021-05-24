CLARKSVILLE — Every month for two years, Clarksville resident Dottie Rabbeth drove past the same house on Rosewood Drive until one day, it was for sale.
It was in the early 2000s when Rabbeth and her husband moved into the charming house, built in 1937 in Clarksville's Lincoln Heights neighborhood. It had at one point been the home of local businessman Floyd McMurray, who in 1941 started what would become Indiana University Southeast.
"I fell in love with the house as soon as I saw it," Rabbeth said. "It's just like a little gingerbread house — lots of little alcoves and cute little places, you wouldn't think it has a big cathedral ceiling in the living room."
Now, Rabbeth and her neighbors have a new sense of pride for the peaceful streets and garden-lined homes in Lincoln Heights, which is bordered by Lewis and Clark Parkway in the northwest, Lynwood Drive in the southeast, and Wildwood and Lincoln drives. The neighborhood was recently listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's the first residential neighborhood in Clarksville to be listed on the register.
Last week, neighbors and friends gathered for a ceremony marking the designation, which was granted early into the pandemic. Clarksville Preservation Commission member and former Lincoln Heights resident Jim Kenney gave a walking tour, pointing out the unique architecture of the homes.
"This is one that we hope will just be the beginning of historic designations throughout Clarksville, because this is such a wonderful old historic community," said Lynn Lewis, president of the preservation commission.
The first 19 homes were built between 1929 and 1930, coinciding with the Interurban Railway that traveled to Jeffersonville and Louisville. Designed to attract the middle and upper-middle class, Lewis said Lincoln Heights drew people who had lived in downtown New Albany but who were looking for "a little bit more bucolic experience" and "[who] wanted to be out and about a little bit."
Although no homes were built in the latter 1930s due to the effects of the Great Depression and the 1937 flood, building resumed with a boom following World War II, going strong until about 1960.
To apply for the designation, the preservation hired a professional historian who was able to look at each home and determine its historic significance, then describe each in detail in a state application.
"We have another neighborhood in the mix and we are hoping to get two more in the coming year, because Clarksville is full of historic neighborhoods," Lewis said.
The National Register of Historic Places came about as a result of the 1966 National Preservation Act, Greg Sekula, director at Indiana Landmarks Southern Regional office, explained to the dozens of residents gathered last week for the celebration.
The legislation was created in response to the national highway movement, which was cutting through historic neighborhoods and sites.
"People were crying out saying 'you're destroying my neighborhood, my heritage, the home where my ancestors came from'" Sekula said. "In response to that, [national leaders] said 'we really do need to create an inventory of places that are important to our heritage.'"
Since then, more than 500,000 sites across the U.S. have been listed. The first in Clarksville was the original town settlement, which Sekula said is largely archaeological.
Although mainly an honorific with no restrictive covenants, the designation can offer tax credits of up to 20% of a home project, Sekula said.
To be considered for addition to the list, 51% of the members of a neighborhood must agree. Lewis said she's not aware of anyone in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood who protested.
"I just think it's lovely; I really do," Rabbeth said of her home. She said that she was glad none of the previous owners had modernized it, the way she had considered doing.
"I thought 'nope, this is what I loved about it, I'm leaving it the way it is,'" she said.
Rabbeth added that she was happy she found the place nearly 20 years ago where she and her husband have settled down for retirement.
"The neighborhood is so friendly, everybody is so nice; it's very unique," she said. "We know each other, we know each other's pets...if anybody needs anything there's somebody to help out. It's just a lovely neighborhood."
