CLARKSVILLE — There’s about 40,000 square feet of entertainment space sitting on nearly five acres of promise in Clarksville.
At least that’s the hope for the former Regal River Falls movie theater, 951 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway, which is officially up for lease as of the past few days.
“As far as the town’s concerned, (although) it’s not our property, we would love to see it operate as a movie theater again,” said Clarksville Town Communications Director Ken Conklin, adding residents who commented on a Facebook post from the town about the property feel the same way.
“(If not a theater) we’d love to see some other type of entertainment venue. Something fun for our residents to do in that area, I think it’s a great spot for it.”
The Regal River Falls movie theater, which opened as the Great Escape Theater, is now closed.
Regal Cinemas paused operations at the location in 2020. It reopened the theater for a few weeks in 2021, before closing it in the fall of 2021.
Right now Clarksville doesn’t have it’s own movie theater.
Redeveloping the theater aligns with Clarksville’s plans to elevate the town in the coming years.
“The 3C Master Plan we came up with, that’s definitely included in that area, the whole point is to make Clarksville a more livable, walkable community,” Conklin said. “Along with creating new housing and businesses, we’d love to have some entertainment venues. With that being a great location, we’d love to see it operate as a movie theater.”
Bass Group Real Estate has the property up for lease and the group’s owner Bobby Bass said he agrees that the spot would be a great entertainment venue.
The property is officially 39,476 square feet and sits on 4.95 acres of land. It’s close to Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bass Pro Shops, Gabe’s and other retailers in the area.
“We need entertainment, we have shopping and food,” Bass said, adding Louisville has venues like Dave and Buster’s and Malibu Jack’s, but Southern Indiana doesn’t have anything like that currently. “There needs to be a fun place for people to do things, but not only for adults, but for kids as well. That’s what I’m going after”
Bass is the owner of Union Restaurant and Gameyard in Jeffersonville.
He lives in Southern Indiana and remembers going to River Falls Mall.
There’s already been interest in the property, Bass said.
