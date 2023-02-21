Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts over 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...From 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Wednesday to 1 AM EST /Midnight CST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that wind gusts of over 40 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult... especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&