CLARKSVILLE — At least two dozen women dressed as Rosie the Riveter spent time along Clarksville’s slice of the Ohio River on Friday afternoon.
The women, along with at least 100 other people, attended the unveiling of the Rosie the Riveter statue in Ashland Park.
“(I came) to celebrate Rosie the Riveter,” said Phaedra Grant, one of the women in attendance dressed in the iconic garb.
The statue is a reminder of Clarksville resident Rosie Will Monroe, the symbol of strong women who stepped in to build bombers during World War II. Monroe was also known because she was chosen to appear in a documentary to help sell war bonds.
Monroe’s granddaughter, Victoria Croston, was at Friday’s event and was presented with a bouquet of roses from the Town of Clarksville.
Friday’s event was the result of hard work by the Clarksville Historic Preservation Commission.
More than 70 nationwide donors helped raise more than $80,000 for the installation. The Weber Group of Sellersburg created the statue.
The statue is an interactive monument that commemorates the iconic “We Can Do It!” poster, showing a woman flexing her muscles and wearing a bandana and overalls.
Meagan Heber with the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority spoke at the event.
“Clarksville obviously cares very deeply about creating vibrant places that bring the community together,” she said.
There’s a white frame around the statue. The statue is life-size and made with a fiberglass shell over an internal steel framework. It will be able to withstand the weather and river and people will be able to pose with Rosie.
Town of Clarksville Communications Director Ken Conklin said anyone who visits the statue can stand inside the frame next to Rosie.
This version of Rosie the Riveter was created in 1943 for Westinghouse Electric and Manufacturing Company’s recruiting efforts. J. Walter Miller was responsible for this rendering.
Clarksville Town Council, members of the United Autoworkers 862 in Louisville and other groups attended the event.
