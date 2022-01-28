CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Saturday Morning Program is back this year, after stopping mid-season in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The first excursion is planned for next Saturday, Feb. 5, a the Interpretive Center at the Falls of the Ohio State Park.
For Parks and Recreation Superintendent BJ Nelson-Lynton, the return of the programming is refreshing.
“This program started in 1983, the Optimist Club of Clarksville started it,” she said. “They’d just do programs in the local gyms...then the parks department got involved and started doing more field trips.”
The programming runs on Saturdays from February 5 to March 26 this year. Parents can register kids online starting at noon the Saturday before and registration ends that next Thursday, or whenever the event fills up.
Kids ages 5-to-12-years-old qualify and transportation isn’t provided, but parents can drop their children off.
Some events planned for this year include a Movie Day on February 12, a Dance Party on February 19 and indoor swimming on February 26. In March, an art program is being offered on the 5th, followed by March 12 Holiday Party, bowling on St. Patrick’s Day and a blanket making session on March 26.
“Swimming and bowling, usually every year since it’s one of the most popular,” Nelson-Lynton said. “I like them both because they get kids a little bit of exercise.”
A complete list can be found online at https://www.clarksvilleparks.com/saturday-morning-program.html. People can also sign up on this link.
