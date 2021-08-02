BORDEN — The first day of classes were canceled today at Borden schools due to a water main leak.
Borden-Henryville School Corp. announced Monday morning that both Borden Elementary School and Borden Jr./Sr. High School are closed today during the first scheduled student day for the district. This applies only to the Borden campus.
Borden-Henryville Superintendent Johnny Budd said the issue was resolved by 9 a.m., but the district had to make the decision to cancel by 6 a.m., at which point it was not guaranteed when it would be fixed. Classes are expected to take place tomorrow at the Borden campus.
