JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeremiah Cannon told the other kids waiting in line Tuesday night that he would be the fastest to reach the apex of the climbing wall.
After he was secured into a harness, the 10-year-old backed up his bragging. He quickly scaled the structure, ringing the bell at the top before rappelling back to the ground where his peers eagerly waited to see if they could best his performance.
Claysburg Neighborhood Association celebrated National Night Out at Lansden Park. It's an annual community-building event celebrated across the nation with the intent of bettering relationships between neighborhoods and law enforcement. National Night Out is held the first Tuesday in August.
While policing and community relationships are serious issues, Tuesday's scene was carefree.
Children rode ponies and bounced around inside inflatables while smoke rose from grills, filling the air with the savory smells of barbecue. There was laughter and music, popcorn and fellowship.
Or in the words of Carol Moon, president of the Claysburg Neighborhood Association, Tuesday was a demonstration of what communities should be on a consistent basis.
“With everything that's been going on in the world, we need unity in our communities and we need to know that it is OK to love one another. It is OK to respect one another. It is OK to take care of your neighborhood,” Moon said.
“This is a day to bring all of the community together. It's a day where we can talk about issues that we have in our community so that we can get things resolved.”
Under a tent families and friends sat together and enjoyed a meal. Children ran to-and-fro and adults spoke about the weather, old acquaintances and future plans.
Jeffersonville Police Department officers Shawn DeArk and Jon Herring gave out goodies to children at a table.
DeArk said other neighborhoods recognize National Night Out, but the Claysburg event is always his favorite because it's so well-attended. The officer conceded that Claysburg also has the best food, which may have slightly affected his favoritism.
Jeffersonville firefighters were also in attendance along with multiple elected officials. Jeffersonville Councilman Ron Ellis said he was impressed by the turnout.
It's important for kids to interact with police officers and firefighters so they can have a positive view of one another, he said.
“This shows that our community sticks together, and the better off our community is, the better off our whole city will be,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.