EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first story in a series looking at issues affecting Jeffersonville’s Claysburg neighborhood.
CLARKSVILLE — Some believe it’s the perfect spot for a housing development to support homeless people, but residents who live near the site are asking why such services are frequently placed in their neighborhood.
A 44-unit residential facility would be constructed along Akers Avenue near the intersection of 14th Street in Clarksville, under a proposal offered by Building and Impacting Communities, an organization that has partners for the project including Indianapolis-based BWI, LLC.
Three attempts to place a similar housing site called Mariposa Springs in Jeffersonville have been defeated, but this time, the decision lies with Clarksville, though the property sits just a few hundred feet from the Claysburg neighborhood.
Vincent Smith, executive director of BIC, said the goal is to provide housing for homeless people while helping them address issues that have led to their situation.
“We want to make sure that we’re there to help support them moving from being homeless to being back on track and to being a contributing member of society,” Smith said.
The Clarksville Plan Commission last week tabled its review of a zoning change for the development. Jacob Arbital, Clarksville’s director of planning, said some questions arose during the meeting about whether or not the property would be tax-exempt.
The commission provides a favorable or non-favorable recommendation on zoning requests to the Clarksville Town Council, which has the final say.
Town Councilman John Gilkey is also a member of the plan commission. He said he plans to support the development.
“It’s a good spot for that kind of housing. It’s right next to health care services that are within walking distance for residents there,” he said.
The $11 million investment would also be beneficial for Clarksville, Gilkey noted.
“Aside from a couple of neighbors in neighboring Jeffersonville, we don’t have any significant opposition to it,” he said.
The site is across the street from a parking lot for Clark Memorial Hospital and adjacent to a Clark County Health Department building, and the fact that residents could walk to receive health services makes it attractive to developers.
There are four houses on the lot — which is owned by the hospital — and they will be razed for the housing development if it comes to fruition. Three of the homes are vacant.
While Claysburg residents agree that services for homeless people and those struggling with drug addiction and similar issues are needed, they question why so many of those operations have to be located in their neighborhood.
“We are tired of people who don’t live here saying what’s great for this neighborhood,” said Carol Moon, president of the Claysburg Neighborhood Association. “It’s not a Claysburg problem, it’s a county problem.”
The homeless shelter, Catalyst Rescue Mission, is located just a few blocks away from the proposed supportive housing site. During a recent neighborhood association meeting, multiple Claysburg residents said they regularly encounter homeless people sleeping and appearing to live in outdoor areas of their community.
Some of the most vocal supporters of placing homeless and drug treatment services in Claysburg don’t live in the neighborhood and aren’t always aware of the issues and potential threats that can spawn from having such operations located near residential areas, Moon and other residents said.
“It is not fair for us to have to wonder every day ‘What else are they going to try to put in the community?’,” said LaVerne Vaughn, a Claysburg resident.
Smith said he lives near a BWI supportive housing development in Anderson that’s similar to what’s being proposed for Clarksville, and that he understands the concerns, but also realizes homeless people need help to break the cycle.
“We’re trying to work with them to gain the skills, confidence and whatever support they need to be independent and to be out in the community with a stable home,” he said.
Unlike an emergency shelter, residents would typically stay longer at the supportive housing site. The aim is for homeless people to gain self-sustainability, but that takes longer for some than others, Smith said.
The project would include partnerships with local entities such as LifeSpring Health Systems, which would help with placing people at the housing site.
“Our goal would be to hire a local property manager and have staff on site 24 hours a day,” Smith said.
Before the idea can proceed, a zoning change is required. The plan commission will likely revisit the request to change the zoning for the property to multi-family residential from single-family during its Aug. 5 meeting. The council would then weigh the issue with a recommendation from the plan commission.
Arbital said from a land-use perspective, there are always concerns that must be addressed when switching zoning to a higher density. However, he said there’s some buffering and existing right-of-way to help address some of those issues, as the site is located close to where Stansifer Avenue turns into 14th Street.
“Looking at the big picture this really makes sense in that location given that proximity to those amenities, which the resident of this development are likely going to need,” Arbital said.
If the zoning change is OK’d, construction plans will ultimately have to be approved by the town.
