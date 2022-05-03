SOUTHERN INDIANA — Incumbent Ed Clere will advance as the Republican candidate in the race for District 72 of the Indiana House of Representatives.
Clere defeated challengers Jackie Grubbs and Tom Jones in Tuesday’s Republican primary. He will face Democrat Keil L. Roark in November’s general election. Roark was unopposed on the Democratic ballot.
He won the primary with 50.25% of the vote compared to Grubbs’ 36.68% and Jones’ 13.07%. He received 3,021 votes to Grubbs’ 2,205 and and Jones’ 786.
District 72 represents New Albany, Georgetown and Lafayette.
Clere, a New Albany resident, was elected in 2008, and he is running for his eighth consecutive term in office. This year is the first time Clere has faced a challenger in the Republican primary.
He said he is humbled by the support he received from voters. It was a "tough campaign,” and he’s "looking forward to the fall,” he said.
“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to run in the fall, and I’m looking forward to getting to work on my general election campaign,” he said. “I’m grateful to everyone who voted for me, and I hope to have the opportunity to earn the confidence of those who didn’t.”
In his campaign, Clere has focused on his years of experience and legislative accomplishments in elected office. In addition to serving as a state legislator, he has worked as a realtor for more than 20 years, and he has emphasized his community involvement.
He said he’s “always looking for opportunities to bring people together, whether that’s Republicans and Democrats or people who don’t identify with either major party,” and he feels there’s “too much division."
“It’s critical that we work to find ways to bring people together,” he said. “In my experience, people usually agree on more than they disagree on, and I hope that we can continue to look for areas of agreement rather than focusing on areas of disagreement, whether it’s among Republicans or between Republicans and Democrats or among the community at large.”
Clere said he “learned a lot” as he talked to constituents throughout his primary campaign.
“I knocked on a lot of doors and had a lot of great conversations,” he said. "I always learn a lot talking to voters, and this election was no exception. I had some really incredible conversations. I took a lot of notes, and I have a lot of follow-ups to do.”
His primary areas of focus as a legislator include health, education and fiscal issues, Clere previously told the News and Tribune. He is the chairman of the Health and Medicaid subcommittees of the House’s Ways and Means Committee, and he is on the Education and Public Policy committees.
