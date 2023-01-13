NEW ALBANY — State Rep. Ed Clere has announced his candidacy for the New Albany mayoral race.
The Republican legislator formally filed Friday to seek the mayoral seat in the 2023 municipal election. In November, Clere won re-election to District 72 in the Indiana House, and he is serving his eighth term.
Clere said the timing is right for him to seek the mayoral seat.
"I've always said you don't necessarily get to pick your timing," he said. "You have to be ready for opportunities as they arise. And I decided I needed to take my own advice and jump on this opportunity. I believe I'm the right person to lead New Albany into the future and I'm looking forward to the challenge."
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan, a Democrat, has served since 2012, and he is in his third term as mayor. As of Friday, he had not yet filed for re-election.
Friday, Feb. 3 is the deadline to file for candidacy in the municipal primary. Democrat Dylan Rash is the only other candidate who has filed at this point for the New Albany mayoral race.
Clere said his 14 years of experience in the legislature has prepared him "in unique ways."
"I look forward to the opportunity to serve in a new role using the knowledge and experience I've gained from my current role," he said.
Clere said he aims for an "inclusive campaign and inclusive administration."
"I'm running as a Republican, but I want to be a mayor for everyone, regardless of politics," he said. "I believe that's what New Albany needs. We have to get away from the partisan politics, and I've proven I can get past the politics and get things done."
Cooperation between the City of New Albany and Floyd County will be one of his priorities. He supports reuniting the city and county park departments and merging city and county 911 dispatch services.
He also wants to address the ongoing dispute between the city and county over animal shelter funding. He referenced issues of "dysfunction" between New Albany and Floyd County.
"We should be willing to sit down and work together to come up with an equitable solution," Clere said.
He supports a regional approach to city government, and he wants to see the City of New Albany join the Origin Park project planned by River Heritage Conservancy.
He criticized New Albany's ongoing litigation with EcoSystems Connections Institute and the Department of Natural Resources challenging the planned removal of a low-head dam on Silver Creek, which is a key part of the conservancy's plans to open recreational access on the waterway.
"[Origin Park] is a major regional project that is certain to gain both state and national attention, and New Albany risks being left behind," Clere said. "There's no excuse for that."
Clere wants to see a different approach to redevelopment in the City of New Albany, saying one of his criticisms is the city's use of tax-increment financing (TIF). He believes TIF districts are overused by the city to fund projects.
He would like to "refocus redevelopment on actual redevelopment." He said big projects get "a lot of attention, but there are a lot of other things that need attention," including neighborhoods that have been "neglected" or seen less investment.
"Doing redevelopment the right way is hard work," he said. "It's slower and messier than the big splashy projects where you're building everything new. I'm talking about true redevelopment — going in and investing in older areas of the city instead of tearing everything down and building new."
As the City of New Albany pursues a new standalone police headquarters, Clere said he is "still shaking his head" at the proposed plan. He criticized one of the funding mechanisms, which would include $1 million from payment in lieu of taxes from the city’s sewer utility.
He questions the necessity of the $12.6 million project, and he believes the city needs a better plan.
"I think there are a lot of other models that should have been looked at and other approaches that should have been looked at," Clere said. "It all goes back to the lack of transparency. All of a sudden something is being rushed through the process with very little public input or opportunity for stakeholders to weigh in."
Clere said public safety is a "big issue" for him, and he intends to speak with police and firefighters to understand what they need in terms of resources and the attraction and retention of personnel.
"I want New Albany to have appropriate and attractive facilities, but make no mistake — my primary focus is on the people," he said.
Clere said his focus is "transparency and good government." If elected, he wants to open the Main Street side of New Albany City Hall to the public so it is more inviting, and he plans to have "open office hours."
"I look forward to a time when people know they can walk into their city hall and talk with their mayor and other city officials and get the answers they need — total transparency."
Floyd County Democratic Party Vice Chair Erica Lawrence released a statement Friday in response to Clere's declaration of candidacy:
“Ed Clere has a problem deciding his priorities," she said. "Just two months ago he declared that he would be our voice in Indianapolis, yet today he announces he’s going back on that promise to seek another office — all while leaving work he promised to tackle undone."
“With 14 years in Indianapolis, Clere’s failed to show results for New Albany. Ed Clere has a history of not working in Indianapolis at the statehouse and he will do the same in New Albany.”
