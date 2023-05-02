Tuesday’s unofficial primary results show multiple close races in Clark County, including one current council member losing by three votes.
In Clarksville, Mike Mustain finished in third place in the Democratic at-large town council race. The top two advance to the November general election. The results, which still have to be certified, have Bob McEwen in first with 424 votes, followed by Janne Newland with 388 and Mustain with 385.
Mustain is currently the District 4 council representative. He chose to run for one of the at-large seats in this year’s election.
In other contested Clarksville primary contests, Tony Munich defeated Christian Barrera in the Democratic race for council District 1. Munich received 151 votes to Barrera’s 61.
In District 2, Adam Rayborn defeated Kenny Brown in the Democratic primary. Rayborn garnered 51 votes, and Brown received 36.
In the Republican primary for council District 5, Bob Stotts won with 49 votes. Dustin Kavanaugh tallied 42 votes and Troy Cox received seven.
In Jeffersonville, Evan Stoner, Jacky Snelling and John Perkins advanced to the November general election by finishing in the top three for Democrat city council at-large. Stoner was first with 684 votes, followed by Snelling with 590 and Perkins with 450. Jim Moon III finished in fourth place with 365 votes.
The three Democrats will join Republicans Matt Owen, Scott Hawkins and Malinda Colvin Mackenzie in the November council at-large race for three seats.
In Charlestown, Ronald Blevins Jr. defeated Donnie Thomas in the District B city council Republican primary. Blevins garnered 87 votes, with Thomas receiving 65.
