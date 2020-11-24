CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor MAC Construction plans to close Utica Sellersburg Road between Maplehurst Drive and Brown Forman Road in Clark County on Monday, Nov. 30, weather permitting.
Under the closure, crews will install pipes as construction continues on the most recent segment of the Heavy Haul Transportation Corridor that began last fall. Utica Sellersburg Road is expected to reopen the morning of Dec. 4.
The new $14.5 million, two-lane roadway is designed to heavy haul standards to withstand vehicle weights up to 134,000 pounds and once complete will provide a continuous route for heavy haul vehicles between River Ridge Commerce Center and the Port of Indiana at Jeffersonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.