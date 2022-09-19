CLARKSVILLE — A small section of West Riverside Drive in Clarksville will be closed to all traffic beginning Sept. 26.
A contract was recently awarded to Cooper Railroad Service to replace the railroad ties on the L & I Bridge, which is just east of the entrance to the Falls of the Ohio State Park.
Due to that railroad work, the section of Riverside Drive under the bridge will be closed to all traffic. The closure also includes the closure of the Ohio River Greenway to pedestrians and bicyclists. The work is scheduled run through the evening of Sept. 30.
There is the possibility that both the trail and road may reopen throughout the evenings, however, that will be determined daily by the contractor. Detour signs will be posted to assist drivers in finding alternate routes.
