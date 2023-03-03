CLARKSVILLE — The Town of Clarksville will present a public informational session ahead of an extended closure on Blackiston Mill Road.
Closures will begin this month on a portion of Blackiston Mill Road in Clarksville, and the road work is expected to last more than a year. A public meeting is scheduled for next Wednesday to provide more details about the improvements. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Boulevard.
The upcoming project is phase two of Clarksville's Blackiston Mill Road improvements. The road work will involve closures in the area from Stewart-Emery Cemetery to Altra Drive, according to Clarksville Town Council Member Mike Mustain.
The project involves sidewalk additions, road widening and drainage improvements. Dan Cristiani Excavating is the contractor for the road work.
Road closures will begin on or after March 13 as Indiana American Water begins laying water lines. Mustain said the actual road project will likely start in early April.
The upcoming project will involve a total closure.
Access to the roadway will temporarily open in time for the holidays from Nov. 20 to Jan. 9 before it closes again for construction.
The first phase of the project involved improvements from the area of Blackiston Mill Road from Lewis and Clark Boulevard to the Stewart-Emery Cemetery area.
The upcoming meeting will provide information about the improvements that will take place as well as planned detours for residents and businesses.
The contractor is working with the owner of Peddlers Mall on Blackiston Mill Road to create a pathway that will allow access to businesses such as Blackiston Bowl and NAPA Auto Parts, according to Mustain.
As the project proceeds, Mustain urges residents to be patient.
"This is something that is long overdue and much needed, and as inconvenient as it is, it's got to be done," he said.
