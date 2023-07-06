HARRISON COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Thursday upcoming road closures on Ind. 64 in Harrison County beginning as early as Friday, for continued work on the Lanesville Connector project.
Starting on or after Friday, traffic will be stopped daily for up to 20 minutes for rock blasting on Ind. 64, between Gun Club Road NE and Cedar View Drive NE. Stoppages are scheduled to occur around the 2 to 2:30 p.m. timeframe. Blasting is planned to take place on weekdays, through mid-July. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route while work is in progress.
Starting on or after July 17, Ind. 64 will close for two weeks between Angel Run Road NE and Hickory Trace NE for completion of temporary paving and placement of temporary barrier wall. The road is expected to reopen the evening of July 30, weather permitting. Traffic will be routed along the official detour, which follows Ind. 135 and Interstate 64.
The Lanesville Connector is a local road project being completed by Harrison County. The roadway is expected to open to traffic in fall of 2024.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution and consider worker safety when traveling in and near active construction zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
