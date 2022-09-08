HENRYVILLE — A Henryville teacher is responding to the need in her school community by providing students and families with free clothing.
Susan Orberson, a physical education teacher at Henryville Elementary, is the organizer of the year-round clothes closet program at the Henryville campus. The program has continued to receive more and more community support in recent years.
The Hornets Helping Hornets program offers clothing and shoes for both students and families of students attending either Henryville Elementary or Henryville Jr./Sr. High School.
Families of Henryville students are invited to attend an open house from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the high school gym to shop for free items from the clothes closet. Attendees are asked to enter through Door 26.
Orberson has worked at the school for six years. She also coaches cross country and track, and she organizes the Angel Tree program for the school.
The clothes closet was much smaller when Orberson started at Henryville Elementary, she said.
“The clothes closet was run out of a little closet, and one day I was going through and getting stuff for Angel Tree, and I was like, we don’t have a whole lot, and we have so much need in our community,” Orberson said.
It’s easy for community members to donate their used clothing to thrift shops such as Goodwill or Mustard Seed, and she wanted people to also know about the option to drop off donations at the school.
As more donations started coming in, the program outgrew the closet. Starting in January, Orberson expanded the clothes closet to its current location in the school’s stage area, which is a larger space next to the gym.
The space is filled with clothing racks and boxes of shoes, and there are still plenty of items that have not yet been sorted and displayed.
She intentionally organized the clothes closet so children and families can have a shopping experience. People can browse the clothing racks for a particular size and type of clothing.
“I want the experience like you’re shopping,” Orberson said. “You have these clothes to go to, and you pick out what is you, so when you go home, you feel like it is a part of you and not a handout.”
It has been a humbling experience to run the clothes closet, she said.
“When I didn’t work at the school, I was kind of oblivious to the need in school,” she said. “Now, it’s very eye-opening to come here. The kids, they’re very grateful for anything you give them or showing them caring. This lunchbox or this backpack could mean everything to a child.”
Borden-Henryville School Corp. Superintendent Johnny Budd praised Orberson’s contributions to the school community, saying he appreciates both her efforts and the donations from the community.
“It’s kind of that community where we look out for each other and take care of each other,” Budd said. “It’s not just families but kids in general — being able to help them out both at Christmas-time and throughout the year to supply them with clothes and basic needs. I think it’s wonderful.”
The clothes closet features a wide variety of sizes, whether people are shopping for a newborn child or seeking size 3X, Orberson said.
One closet is full of 200 prom dresses that will be free for high school students. The program also offers items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste and feminine hygiene products.
Sometimes, Orberson spends as much as 15 hours at the school between her full-time job, coaching and volunteering with the clothes closet, she said.
It’s a lot of work, but she “wouldn’t change it for the world,” she said.
Orberson has seen a lot of gratitude from those who have used the closet, and she described the reaction from one student who received clothing through the program.
“Every day she passes me in the hallway, she’s like, ‘thank you for my outfit, thank you for my shirt,’” she said
Leah Seng, principal of Henryville Jr./Sr. High School, said Orberson “singlehandedly turned the program around” as she expanded the clothes closet, and she provides a “spark of hope” for many kids and families.
“The children and the community are always in the forefront of her mind, and she’s always on the lookout for ways she can help them,” she said.
Orberson has also helped local families through her leadership in the Angel Tree program, which supported 163 Henryville students and 65 families in 2021, she said.
At the open house, she wants to “see lots of stuff going out and lots of stuff going in” as people both donate and shop for clothing. She also hopes the event will raise awareness of the program.
Orberson encourages people to drop off donations at the main office during school hours, and she can be reached at hornetshelpinghornets@bhsc.org if people have questions about the closet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.