Steve Cooley was in his second season as the head football coach at Jeffersonville High School in September of 2001.
His Red Devils had started the season 0-3, but were coming off a 13-7 overtime victory at Madison on Sept. 7 — four days before the world was forever changed by the coordinated terrorist attacks on the United States.
"I taught history, so we were watching it unfold in my classroom," Cooley, who is now the coach at New Albany, recalled earlier this week. "We saw the first tower fall and the second tower fall and a couple days later you start hearing all these stories of things that were going on ... it was just emotional as all get-out."
Practice was canceled that afternoon, but that Friday night's home game against Floyd Central went on as scheduled.
"It was extremely emotional. It was very powerful," Cooley remembered. "Everybody held hands. ... There were a lot of tears. A lot of emotion. A lot of 'USA' chants on both sides."
Ron Weigleb's Highlanders won the game 32-14. The outcome, though, was almost an afterthought.
"I was the head coach of the Red Devils, but it wasn't about Jeffersonville and Red Pride. At that time it was about USA," Cooley said. "I was proud of my kids and I was proud of the other team as well that night. It was different. It was kind of a somber night when we tried to get back to some normalcy."
It wasn't long before things began to return to normal. The events of Sept. 11, 2001, and the subsequent days, won't soon be forgotten.
"It's one of those things our kids need to remember. We need to remember 9/11," Cooley said. "As a nation we need not forget what happened there and remember and learn from it."
