Rich Cochran will seek re-election to the New Albany Township Board.
Cochran, a New Albany native, and presently serving as President of the New Albany Township Board, has been involved in many advisory positions throughout the community. As first deputy for the Floyd County Surveyor’s office, he served on the Economic Development Board. He was an appointee to the Governor’s local task team to, “stop the brain drain” by promoting higher education for advanced manufacturing, nursing employment gaps, as well as logistics. Cochran also sat on the advisory board for Purdue University Technical Assistant Program in West Lafayette and New Albany. Cochran also served on One Southern Indiana, Environmental Health Safety roundtable.
Cochran is a vice chairman precinct committeeman in New Albany, past President of the Floyd County Democrats Men’s Club and is a member of Holy Family Parish. He is a graduate of New Albany High School, received a B.S. degree from Ball State University and completed postgraduate studies at Purdue University Programs New Albany.
Cochran is a certified plant engineer working for Bruce Fox Inc., for 34 years, with the present title of Vice President of Engineering Services. He is married to Mary Beth Cochran and has four daughters, Meagan Donald (Scott), Molly McDonald (JJ), Maria Harritt (Hunter) and Melinda Cochran. The family has also been blessed with 6 grandchildren.
For more information go to my website: https://cochran4na.wixsite.com/cochran
