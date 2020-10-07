Autumn Woods Health Campus in New Albany recently celebrated National Coffee Day. Life Enrichment Director, Bobbie Jo Adams pushed a cart decked out with a coffee machine with all the extras for gourmet coffee. The halls smelled of various fall coffees favorites as James Alexander and the other residents sampled the various coffees. National Coffee Day is only celebrated in the United States and always on Sept. 29.
Coffee Day celebration at Autumn Woods
